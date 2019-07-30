FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

STX opened at GBX 197.76 ($2.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.75 million and a P/E ratio of -131.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.66. Shield Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.25 ($1.60).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.