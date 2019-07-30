Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

FISI traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,786. The stock has a market cap of $463.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.88. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Dugan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $301,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,601.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.