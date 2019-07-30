Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in July

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,997,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM remained flat at $$1.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,101. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $253.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Ferroglobe’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

