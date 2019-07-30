Ferris Capital LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $303.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

