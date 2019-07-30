FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $488,291.00 and $435.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00946227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000410 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000793 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

