Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 18,906.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after acquiring an additional 441,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

AMGN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.11. The company had a trading volume of 478,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.