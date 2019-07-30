Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. 65,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

