Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

EXC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. 1,252,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

