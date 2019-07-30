Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CME Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $61,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.87. The company had a trading volume of 267,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $207.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.