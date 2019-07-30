Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.16 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. 10,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

