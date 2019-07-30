Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 483.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $53,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider John Lewis Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $2,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,261. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

