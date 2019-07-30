Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $52,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 260,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,480. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 40,869 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

