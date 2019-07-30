Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,274,300 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $179,117.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 260,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,480. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. 73,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,400. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.21 million, a PE ratio of 126.69, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

