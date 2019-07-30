FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

