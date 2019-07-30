EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,839. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $545.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $169.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

