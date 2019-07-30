Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Update

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,599,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 33,101,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

XOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. 709,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The company has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.