Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The company has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.