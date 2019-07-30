Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03, 1,006,480 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 745,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

