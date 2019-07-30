Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $536,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,272.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $489,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares valued at $7,631,805. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

