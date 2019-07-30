EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EDRY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million and a PE ratio of 35.42. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.48. EuroDry had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

