Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,861,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 8,315,800 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Eros International in the second quarter worth about $3,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eros International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eros International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eros International in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eros International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EROS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eros International has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of -0.02.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 156.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

