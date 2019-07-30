Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.49 for the period. Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.65.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,669,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 36,353 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,774,824.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $14,222,839. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

