Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

BLV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,362. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

