Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,980 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,698. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.