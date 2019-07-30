Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 37.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 78.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.39. 2,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,605. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.27.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

