Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6,126.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,903 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 326,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $138.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.