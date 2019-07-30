Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,206,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,408,000 after purchasing an additional 366,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,193,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 309,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,259,000 after acquiring an additional 361,097 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,695,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,259,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 30,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,231. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

