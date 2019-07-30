Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228,476 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 61,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,113,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 437,454 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 255,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 95,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,784,602. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

