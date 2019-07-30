Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.55.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.22. 21,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.