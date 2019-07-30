Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases 2,361 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.63. 113,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.