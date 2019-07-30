Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report sales of $225.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.19 million and the lowest is $224.96 million. Envestnet posted sales of $201.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $908.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.28 million to $910.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.70. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26.

In other Envestnet news, insider Stuart Depina sold 4,805 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $342,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $1,086,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,020,284.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,369 shares of company stock valued at $7,367,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 912,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,654,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after buying an additional 133,585 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 766,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 128,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

