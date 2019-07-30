EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0468

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $140,325.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.87 or 0.05992789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001083 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.