EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Trading 10.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s share price traded up 10.8% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $71.54, 394,033 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 119,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

