Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,833 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

