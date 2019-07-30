Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,435.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Energycoin has a market cap of $346,150.00 and $2,435.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000366 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

