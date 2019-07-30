Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.02. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,867 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.96 million during the quarter.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

