Energi Market Cap Reaches $98.16 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00053758 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Energi has a total market capitalization of $98.16 million and approximately $779,075.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00279853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.01550533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00117245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 19,002,400 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

