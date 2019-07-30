Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Down 0.1%

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.