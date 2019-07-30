Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.71-3.85 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 67,382 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,282,799.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

