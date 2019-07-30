EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EMCORE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EMCORE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.21. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley upgraded EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

