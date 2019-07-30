Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $0.27.

EARN stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,619.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5,168.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

