Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,470. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

