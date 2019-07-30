Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0039 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $76,039.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02199094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.