Elizabeth B. Amato Sells 4,298 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.30. 2,179,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.69.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

