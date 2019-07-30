Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.67-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $22-22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.18 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.67-5.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.49 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.49.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. 121,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,401. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

