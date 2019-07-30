Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.41. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 68,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $290,998.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 51,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $219,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,718. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

