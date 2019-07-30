Electroneum Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bitbns and TradeOgre. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and approximately $291,737.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,754,681,668 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Liquid, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

