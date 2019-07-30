El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,976,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 3,671,800 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 492,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

