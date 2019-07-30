Einsteinium Trading 4% Higher This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00942890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,810,662 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.