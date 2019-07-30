Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of USAK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 3,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,959. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, Director Alexander David Greene bought 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,352.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,481. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Reed bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,513. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,185 shares of company stock valued at $401,347. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

